Feb 15 Capstone Mining Corp
* Capstone Mining 2016 financial results
* Quarterly revenue $163 million
* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2017 capital
expenditures are expected to be $67 million
* Capstone Mining Corp says Capstone's 2017 production
guidance is for 94,000 tonnes (±5 pct) of copper at a C1 cash
cost of $1.60 to $1.70
* Qtrly loss per share $0.33
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $133.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
