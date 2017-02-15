Feb 15 Capstone Mining Corp

* Capstone Mining 2016 financial results

* Quarterly revenue $163 million

* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be $67 million

* Capstone Mining Corp says Capstone's 2017 production guidance is for 94,000 tonnes (±5 pct) of copper at a C1 cash cost of $1.60 to $1.70

* Qtrly loss per share $0.33

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $133.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: