Feb 15 Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice Hotels International reports a 10 percent increase in fourth quarter diluted earnings per share

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.78 to $2.84

* Q4 earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Choice Hotels International reports a 10 percent increase in fourth quarter diluted earnings per share

* Choice Hotels International Inc - Qtrly domestic revpar increases 5 percent

* Choice Hotels International Inc - Net domestic unit growth for 2017 is expected to range between approximately 2% and 3%

* Choice Hotels International Inc - Revpar is expected to increase between 3.5% and 4.5% for Q1 and range between 3.0% and 4.0% for full year 2017

* Choice Hotels International Inc - Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2017 is expected to range between $292 million and $297 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: