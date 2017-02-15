Feb 15 Choice Hotels International Inc
* Choice Hotels International reports a 10 percent increase
in fourth quarter diluted earnings per share
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.78 to $2.84
* Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Choice Hotels International Inc - Qtrly domestic revpar
increases 5 percent
* Choice Hotels International Inc - Net domestic unit growth
for 2017 is expected to range between approximately 2% and 3%
* Choice Hotels International Inc - Revpar is expected to
increase between 3.5% and 4.5% for Q1 and range between 3.0% and
4.0% for full year 2017
* Choice Hotels International Inc - Adjusted EBITDA for full
year 2017 is expected to range between $292 million and $297
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
