Feb 15 Parker Drilling Co
* Parker Drilling reports 2016 fourth quarter results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.33 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q4 revenue $94 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.4 million
* "our Q4 results were in line with our expectations in face
of ongoing market challenges"
* Parker drilling -"for 2017, we have identified a number of
growth opportunities and estimate total capital expenditures of
$40 to $50 million"
* In quarter, co "also saw continued multi-well rig
inquiries in U.S. barge business"
* Contracted backlog for drilling services was $379 million
at end of Q4 compared with $421 million as of September 30, 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.39
