Feb 15 Goeasy Ltd
* Goeasy Ltd reports record results for the fourth quarter
and full year
* Q4 same store sales fell 1.9 percent
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.60
* Q4 revenue rose 10.2 percent to c$91.3 million
* Goeasy ltd - announced a 44 pct increase in its annual
dividend from $0.50 to $0.72 per share.
* Also established a number of threeyear targets that it is
working to achieve by end of 2019
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.66, revenue view c$91.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Goeasy Ltd sees 2017 total revenue growth of 10 percent to
12 percent
