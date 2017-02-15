Feb 15 NetEase Inc
* NetEase Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
unaudited financial results
* Q4 revenue RMB 12.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 10.86
billion
* NetEase Inc says Q4 net revenue $1,742.6 million versus.
$1,220 million
* NetEase Inc says reported basic and diluted earnings per
ads of $4.04 and $4.01, respectively, for Q4 of 2016
* NetEase Inc says Q4 net revenues from online games
$1,290.4 million versus $849.5 million
* NetEase Inc says non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per
ads were $4.34 and $4.30, respectively, for Q4 of 2016
* NetEase Inc says board of directors has approved a
dividend of $1.01 per ads for Q4 of 2016
