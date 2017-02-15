Feb 15 Enercare Inc
* Enercare and Enercare Solutions announce offering by
Enercare Solutions of $500 million of senior unsecured notes
* Enercare - proceeds of offering will be used by enercare
solutions to redeem all outstanding 4.30 pct series 2012-1
senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2017
* Enercare Inc - offering consisting of $275 million of 3.38
pct series 2017-1 senior unsecured notes due February 21, 2022
* Enercare Inc - offering consisting of $225 million of 3.99
pct series 2017-2 senior unsecured notes due February 21, 2024
