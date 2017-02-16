Feb 15 Enpro Industries Inc
* Enpro industries reports results for the fourth quarter of
2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Enpro Industries Inc - in q4, company completed
organization-wide cost reduction effort initiated late in q2
* Enpro Industries Inc qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per
share $0.15
* Enpro Industries Inc - annualized cost savings are
expected to be approximately $18 million on a consolidated basis
from cost reduction effort
* Enpro Industries Inc - assuming receipt of court
approvals, expect consummation and reconsolidation of gst into
enpro to occur in Q3 of this year
* Enpro Industries Inc - "demand in nearly all of our
markets continued to be soft in Q4"
* Enpro Industries Inc qtrly net sales $286.9 million versus
$321.9 million
