Feb 16 Himax Technologies Inc
* Himax Technologies, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full
year 2016 financial results; provides first quarter 2017
guidance
* Q4 revenue $203.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $202.6
million
* Q4 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.026
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Himax Technologies Inc - Company remains positive on its
2017 and long term business outlook.
* Provides first quarter 2017 guidance revenue to decrease
18.0% to 25.0% sequentially
* Himax Technologies Inc - Sees FY 2017 GAAP EPS to be
0.5 to 2.0 cents per diluted ads
* Sees first quarter 2017 gross margin to be around 23.0% to
24.0%
