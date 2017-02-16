Feb 16 Cobalt Power Group Inc
* Cobalt Power Group announces corporate update and pending
private placement
* Cobalt Power Group - Company is in process of finalizing
two private placements pursuant to price reservation forms filed
with TSX venture exchange
* Cobalt Power Group - First is non-brokered private
placement of 13 million units of co at a price of $0.08 per unit
for total gross proceeds of up to c$1.04 million
* Cobalt Power Group - Second is non-brokered private
placement of 4 million flow through shares at price of $0.12 per
share for total gross proceeds of up to C$480,000
