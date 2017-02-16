Feb 16 Encana Corp
* Encana delivers strong fourth quarter and full-year 2016
results; company on track to grow corporate margin and crude and
condensate production in 2017
* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 loss per share $0.29
* Encana Corp says Q4 production from core assets of 237,100
barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Encana corp says Q4 total liquids production of 108,900
barrels per day
* Encana Corp - Encana's 2017 capital program is expected to
be between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion
* Encana Corp - 2017 total production is expected to be
between 320,000 boe/d and 330,000 boe/d
* Encana Corp - Plans to grow crude and condensate
production by more than 35 percent through 2017
* Encana Corp - Plans to fund its 2017 capital program with
cash flows and cash on hand
* Encana Corp says estimates total liquids volumes will
average between 125,000 bbls/d and 130,000 bbls/d in 2017
* Encana Corp - sees FY natural gas production between 1,150
mmcf/d to 1,200 mmcf/d
* Encana Corp says expects to deliver a corporate margin of
greater than $10 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in 2017
* Encana - As at January 31, 2017, Encana had hedged
approximately 79,000 bbls/d of expected 2017 crude and
condensate production for balance of year
* Encana Corp - Company is "firmly" on track with its
five-year plan
