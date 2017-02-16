Feb 16 Wendys Co -
* Company announces accelerated G&A savings and capex
reduction on path to 2020 goals
* Wendys Co sees 2017 same-restaurant sales growth of
approximately 2 to 3 percent for North America system
* Board of directors authorizes 8 percent increase in
quarterly dividend rate and new $150 million share repurchase
program
* The Wendy's Company reports preliminary 2016 results;
announces 2017 outlook and updates 2020 goals
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $309.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $308.5
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $0.45 to
$0.47
* Wendys Co sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately
$80 to $90 million
* Wendys Co sees 2017 flat company-operated restaurant
margin compared to 2016
* Wendys Co - completed its plan to reduce its
company-operated restaurant ownership to approximately 5 percent
of total system
* During 2016 we facilitated 144 buy and flips and expect to
complete around 400 in 2017
* Wendys Co sees adjusted ebitda margin of 38 to 40 percent
by 2020
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of approximately $396 to $404
million
* Wendys Co sees free cash flow of about $275 million by
2020
* Wendys Co - global restaurant sales (in constant currency
and excluding venezuela) of $12 billion as part of 2020 goals
* Sees 2017 labor inflation of approximately 4 percent
* Wendys Co - adjusted ebitda margin of 38 to 40 percent as
part of 2020 goals
* Wendys Co - "expect that we will be able to reduce g&a to
approximately 1.5 percent of global restaurant sales by 2020"
* Wendys Co - free cash flow of $275 million as part of 2020
goals
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
