Feb 16 Strayer Education Inc
* Strayer Education Inc reports fourth quarter and full year
revenues and earnings; winter term 2017 enrollments
* Q4 earnings per share $0.95 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 revenue $119.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.4
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Strayer education inc - total enrollments at Strayer
University for winter term 2017 increased to 43,387 students,
from 40,872 students for winter term 2016
* Q4 operating margin was 16.5 pct, or 15.4 pct excluding
noncash adjustments, compared to 19.1 pct in Q4 2015
