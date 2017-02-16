Feb 16 PBF Energy Inc
* PBF Energy reports fourth quarter 2016 results, declares
dividend of $0.30 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.71 excluding items
* PBF Energy Inc - for Q1 2017 mid-continent total
throughput is expected to average 135,000 to 145,000 barrels per
day
* PBF Energy Inc - PBF logistics will proceed with
construction of a 625,000 barrel tank at PBF energy's Chalmette
refinery
* PBF Energy Inc - PBF logistics will proceed with
development of a natural gas pipeline to supply PBF Energy's
Paulsboro refinery
* PBF Energy sees Q1 Gulf Coast throughput to average
150,000 to 160,000 bpd and west coast throughput to average
145,000 to 155,000 barrels per day
* PBF Energy Inc - qtrly revenue $4.75 billion versus $3.36
billion
* Q4 revenue view $4.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of class
a common stock
