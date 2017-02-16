Feb 16 Build-a-bear Workshop Inc

* Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. reports fiscal year 2016 compared to fiscal year 2015 results reflecting a decrease in consolidated comparable sales and pre-tax income impacted by December retail traffic declines

* Q4 same store sales fell 8.3 percent

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - Expects to add 20 to 25 new locations in fiscal 2017

* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - Qtrly consolidated comparable sales declined 8.3 percent

* Qtrly total revenue were $110.3 million compared to $117.7 million in fiscal 2015 Q4

* Sees closing 5 to 10 existing locations in 2017

* Qtrly consolidated net retail sales were $107.7 million compared to $116.5 million in fiscal 2015 Q4

* Q4 revenue view $126.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $20 million to $25 million