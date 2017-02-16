Feb 16 GNC Holdings Inc -

* GNC Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 loss per share $6.35

* Q4 revenue $569.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $571.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Same store sales decreased 12.0% in domestic company-owned stores in Q4 of 2016

* In domestic franchise locations, same store sales decreased 6.0% in Q4 of 2016

* Board of directors has approved management's recommendation to suspend company's quarterly dividend

* Dividend suspension is part of a broader plan to utilize a greater portion of company's free cash to reduce debt

* By suspending what has been $0.20/share qtrly dividend, company intends to reallocate about $55 million of cash annually primarily to reduce debt

* No shares were repurchased by company under its share repurchase program in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Remaining $197.8 million authorized under share repurchase program is not expected to be utilized during fiscal 2017