Feb 16 GNC Holdings Inc -
* GNC Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 loss per share $6.35
* Q4 revenue $569.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $571.7
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Same store sales decreased 12.0% in domestic company-owned
stores in Q4 of 2016
* In domestic franchise locations, same store sales
decreased 6.0% in Q4 of 2016
* Board of directors has approved management's
recommendation to suspend company's quarterly dividend
* Dividend suspension is part of a broader plan to utilize a
greater portion of company's free cash to reduce debt
* By suspending what has been $0.20/share qtrly dividend,
company intends to reallocate about $55 million of cash annually
primarily to reduce debt
* No shares were repurchased by company under its share
repurchase program in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Remaining $197.8 million authorized under share repurchase
program is not expected to be utilized during fiscal 2017
