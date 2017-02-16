Feb 16 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings :

* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings announces record 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $1.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.35 to $9.75

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.15

* Q4 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion

* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings- 2017 free cash flow guidance of $925 million to $975 million, up 3% to 9% over 2016

* Sees FY 17 net revenue growth of 4.5% to 6.5% over 2016

* Labcorp - on track to deliver cost synergies of $100 million related to acquisition of covance through three-year period ending in 2017

* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings - backlog at end of year was $4.9 billion

* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings - expects approximately $2.0 billion of backlog to convert into revenue in next twelve months

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.35 to $9.75