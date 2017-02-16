Feb 16 Endurance International Group Holdings
Inc
* Endurance International Group reports 2016 fourth quarter
and full year results
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Q4 revenue $292.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $277.3
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Endurance International Group holdings inc sees FY 2017
revenue to grow in range of 4 percent - 5 percent
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc sees 2017
adjusted EBITDA to grow 12 percent- 14 percent, free cash flow
to grow about 35 percent
* FY 2017 revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: