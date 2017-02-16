Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Independence Realty Trust Inc -
* Independence Realty Trust announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 core FFO per share $0.17
* Q4 loss per share $0.61
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IRT is reaffirming prior 2017 full year EPS and CFFO guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.