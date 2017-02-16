Feb 16 Scana Corp
* Scana reports financial results for fourth quarter and
full year 2016, announces 2017 earnings guidance and long-term
guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Scana corp - for 2017, company estimates that
gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share will be
$4.15 to $4.35
* Scana corp - qtrly total operating revenues $1,057 million
versus $956 million
* Scana corp - due to significance of weather to sce&g's
earnings and its unpredictability, company is not able to
provide 2017 gaap earnings guidance
