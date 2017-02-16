Feb 16 TransCanada Corp
* TransCanada reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016
financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share c$0.75
* Q4 loss per share c$0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Transcanada corp - 10.6% dividend increase
* Transcanada corp - declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625
per common share for quarter ending march 31, 2017
* Transcanada corp - expect to invest about $1.1 billion in
napanee facility during construction and commercial operations
are expected to begin in 2018
* Qtrly revenue $3.62 billion versus $2.85 billion
* Transcanada corp - in late 2017, expect $200 million
Vaughan Loop project to be in service
* Q4 revenue view c$3.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expect Keystone XL project to retain sufficient
commercial support for TransCanada to make a final investment
decision
* TransCanada- given passage of time since nov 6, 2015
denial of presidential permit for Keystone XL , co is updating
shipping contracts
* TransCanada Corp - recorded a non-cash charge of $92
million before tax ($68 million after tax) in Q4 2016 related to
PPA emissions costs
* TransCanada says given passage of time since nov 6, 2015
denial of presidential permit for Keystone XL, some shippers may
increase or decrease volume commitments
