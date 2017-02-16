Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial results and 5% growth in operating income for full year 2016
* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - same store noi increased 1.8% or $2.5 million in Q4 compared to same period in 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.54
* Qtrly offo per unit $0.40
* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly FFO diluted $ 0.40 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.