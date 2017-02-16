Feb 16 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial results and 5% growth in operating income for full year 2016

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - same store noi increased 1.8% or $2.5 million in Q4 compared to same period in 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.54

* Qtrly offo per unit $0.40

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly FFO diluted $ 0.40 per unit