Feb 16 MGM Growth Properties Llc
* MGM Growth Properties Llc reports fourth quarter and full
year financial results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.49
* Q4 FFO per share $0.47
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MGM Growth Properties -on Dec 6, 2016, operating
partnership entered interest rate swap agreements that mature in
nov 2021 total $500 million notional amount
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - on january 26, 2017, operating
partnership entered into additional interest rate swap
agreements
* MGM Growth Properties -additional interest rate swap
agreements mature in Nov 2021 with a total $700 million notional
amount to pay a fixed rate of 1.964%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: