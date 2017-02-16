Feb 16 Denison Mines Corp

* Denison announces CAD$20m bought deal private placement of common and flow-through shares

* Denison Mines - underwriters have agreed to purchase 8.5 million flow-through common shares at a price of CAD$1.12 per share

* Denison Mines Corp - private placement of 5.8 million common shares of company at a price of CAD$0.95 per common share

* Denison Mines - underwriters have agreed to purchase a further 4.1 million flow-through common shares at a price of CAD$1.23 per share

* Denison Mines - intends to use proceeds from sale of common shares for exploration, development at co's Canadian uranium mining projects in Saskatchewan

* Denison Mines Corp - intends to use gross proceeds from sale of shares for exploration, development activities at co's Canadian uranium mining projects