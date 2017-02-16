Feb 16 Denison Mines Corp
* Denison announces CAD$20m bought deal private placement of
common and flow-through shares
* Denison Mines - underwriters have agreed to purchase 8.5
million flow-through common shares at a price of CAD$1.12 per
share
* Denison Mines Corp - private placement of 5.8 million
common shares of company at a price of CAD$0.95 per common share
* Denison Mines - underwriters have agreed to purchase a
further 4.1 million flow-through common shares at a price of
CAD$1.23 per share
* Denison Mines - intends to use proceeds from sale of
common shares for exploration, development at co's Canadian
uranium mining projects in Saskatchewan
* Denison Mines Corp - intends to use gross proceeds from
sale of shares for exploration, development activities at co's
Canadian uranium mining projects
