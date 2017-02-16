Feb 16 Ameren Corp -
* Ameren (nyse: aee) announces 2016 results and issues 2017
earnings guidance
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.65 to $2.85
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 total operating revenue $1,356 million versus $1,308
million last year
* Expect diluted earnings per share to grow at a 5% to 8%
compound annual rate from 2016 through 2020
* Continues to expect diluted earnings per share to grow at
a 5 pct to 8 pct compound annual rate from 2016 through 2020
* Q4 revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
