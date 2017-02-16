Feb 16 Baldwin & Lyons Inc :

* Baldwin & Lyons announces results for the quarter and twelve months of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.32

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc- gross premiums written during Q4 of 2016 totaled a record $104.9 million, 7.2% higher than Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly total revenue $80.6 million versus $69.75 million

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc- book value per share on December 31, 2016 of $26.81