Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Baldwin & Lyons Inc :
* Baldwin & Lyons announces results for the quarter and twelve months of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Baldwin & Lyons Inc- gross premiums written during Q4 of 2016 totaled a record $104.9 million, 7.2% higher than Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly total revenue $80.6 million versus $69.75 million
* Baldwin & Lyons Inc- book value per share on December 31, 2016 of $26.81 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.