* Kate Spade & Co - company is in process of reviewing
strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value
* Kate spade & company reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results and is reviewing strategic alternatives
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $471 million versus I/B/E/S view $472.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing
operations
* Kate Spade & Co - no forward-looking guidance will be
provided at this time
* Kate Spade & Co - direct-to-consumer comparable sales
growth of 9% for q4
* Kate Spade - in consultation with perella weinberg
partners as financial advisor co is conducting process to
explore and evaluate strategic alternatives
