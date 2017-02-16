Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc :
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.18
* Q4 revenue $22.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $21 million
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.03 to $0.04
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - same store NOI increased 6.1% for quarter, as compared to prior year quarter
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - company is targeting internalizing management of company at beginning of Q3 of 2017
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - anticipates 2017 AFFO in range of $0.27 to $0.29 per share on a pro forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.