Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sa
* Altisource announces fourth quarter and full year financial results and that the company is actively exploring refinancing its existing $480 million senior secured term loan
* Q4 loss per share $1.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Altisource Portfolio Solutions - actively exploring refinancing existing $480 million senior secured term loan to, among other things, extend maturity date
* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA says "we are disappointed that we did not achieve our anticipated non-ocwen revenue growth in 2016"
* Qtrly service revenue of $227.2 million, a 5 pct decrease compared to q3 2016, a 9 pct decrease compared to Q4 2015
* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA- 2016 pretax income of $44.3 million, Q4 2016 pretax loss of $19.5 million impacted by litigation settlement loss of $28.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.