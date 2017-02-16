Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Textainer Group Holdings Ltd :
* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.24
* Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lease rental income of $105.9 million for quarter, a decrease of $19.1 million
* Financial impact for full year as a result of Hanjin bankruptcy was $53.3 million
* Expect our 2017 results to continue to be negatively affected by costs of recovering Hanjin containers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.