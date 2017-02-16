Feb 16 New York REIT Inc

* New York REITannounces director resignation

* New York REIT Inc - resignation of Gregory Hughes from company's board of directors, effective February 15

* New York REIT Inc- "retain our confidence that company will continue to move forward with its plan of liquidation"

* New York REIT Inc - Hughes advised company that he was resigning because of "disagreements with board and company relating to its governance"