Feb 16 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc

* Aimmune therapeutics provides update on ongoing ar101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy based on fda feedback

* Aimmune - ar101 program to initially address urgent unmet need of peanut-allergic patients ages 4-17, consistent with breakthrough therapy designation

* Aimmune therapeutics inc - potential bla filing to include safety database of 600 patients, achievable with current phase 3 program

* Aimmune therapeutics inc - company expects to conduct separate analyses for older patients in palisade

* Aimmune therapeutics inc - plans to initiate ramses trial, which will enroll approximately 440 patients ages 4-17 in united states, in 2q 2017

* Aimmune - have sufficient funding to support current clinical development plan and north american and european regulatory submissions for ar101