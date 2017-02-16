Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Digital Realty Trust Inc
* Digital Realty reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $5.90 to $6.10
* Q4 FFO per share $1.58
* Q4 revenue rose 15 percent to $577 million
* Q4 core FFO per share $1.43
* Digital Realty says reiterated 2017 core FFO per share outlook of $5.90 - $6.10 and "constant-currency" core FFO per share outlook of $5.95 - $6.25
* Digital Realty says revenues were $577 million for Q4 of 2016, a 6% increase from previous quarter and a 15% increase over same quarter last year
* Q4 revenue view $550.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.