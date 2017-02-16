Feb 16 Five9 Inc
* Five9 reports record 2016 revenue of $162.1 million, up
26% year-over-year
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue $44.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $42 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.03 to $0.08
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $44 million to $45 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $187 million to $190 million
* Five9 inc sees q1 gaap net loss in range of of $0.10 to
$0.12 per share
* Five9 inc sees q1 non-gaap net loss in range of of $0.03
to $0.05 per share
* Five9 inc sees fy gaap net loss in range of $0.32 to $0.38
per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $186.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $44.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
