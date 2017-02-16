Feb 16 Conifex Timber Inc :
* Conifex announces $8.1 million bought deal offering and
$4.9 million concurrent private placement
* Conifex Timber Inc - an agreement with a syndicate of
investment dealers to purchase 2.7 million common shares at
$3.05 per share
* Conifex Timber Inc - to use net proceeds of offering to
fund expenditures related to development of el dorado sawmill
project
* Conifex Timber - will complete private placement of 1.6
million shares to an existing shareholder at issue price for
aggregate gross proceeds of $4.9 million
* Conifex Timber Inc - intends to use net proceeds of
offering and private placement to partially repay outstanding
indebtedness
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: