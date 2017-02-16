Feb 16 Trinity Industries Inc
* Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.00 to $1.35
* Q4 earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says railcar deliveries of 27,240 with rail group backlog
of $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2016
* For full year of 2017, company anticipates earnings per
common diluted share of between $1.00 and $1.35
* Rail group expects full year 2017 deliveries of between
14,000 and 15,000
* Company's earnings guidance for 2017 includes expected
sales of leased railcars of between $300 million and $400
million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: