Feb 16 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says book value per basic share at december 31, 2016 was $367.40 compared to $403.01 at December 31, 2015

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says qtrly net loss per diluted share $30.77

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd qtrly gross premiums written $2,244.1 million versus $2,202.4 million

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd qtrly net premiums written $1,954.6 million versus $1,910.5 million

* Fairfax Financial -FY net losses on investments of $1,204 million were primarily as a result of fundamental changes in U.S. in Q4

* Fairfax Financial - "consequently, we removed all our defensive equity index hedges and reduced duration of our bond portfolios to approximately one year"