Feb 16 Ciner Resources Lp :
* Ciner Resources Lp announces fourth quarter and year ended
2016 financial results
* Q4 sales fell 2.6 percent to $123.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ciner Resources Lp sees 2017 soda ash total volume sold to
increase 1 pct to 3 pct
* 2017 maintenance of business capital expenditures are
planned to be in range of $12 to $15 million
* Ciner Resources Lp sees 2017 international prices to be
flat to up 3 pct
* Ciner Resources Lp sees 2017 domestic pricing to be flat
to down 3 pct
* 2017 expansion capital expenditures are planned to be in
range of $23 to $28 million
* Ciner Resources Lp -maintenance of business capital
expenditures are planned to be in range of $12 to $15 million
for 2017
* Ciner Resources Lp - in 2017, "have encouraging signs of
market strength in Asia"
