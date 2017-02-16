Feb 16 Colorado Resources Ltd :

* Colorado announces non-brokered financing for up to $5m

* Colorado Resources Ltd says intends to expend proceeds from flow-through units for exploration on company's Canadian properties

* Is undertaking a non-brokered private placement comprised of 4 million units of co at an issue price of $0.32 per unit

* Colorado Resources - non-brokered private placement also comprised of 9 million flow-through units at an issue price of $0.42 per flow-through unit