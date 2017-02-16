Russia completes first flight of new MS-21 passenger plane
MOSCOW, May 28 Russia on Sunday completed the first flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane, state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.
Feb 16 Yum! Brands Inc :
* Yum! Brands announces changes to board of directors
* Yum Brands - Keith A. Meister, managing partner of Corvex Management Lp, has elected to step down from its board of directors
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations