Russia completes first flight of new MS-21 passenger plane
MOSCOW, May 28 Russia on Sunday completed the first flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane, state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.
Feb 16 Celanese Corp :
* David C. Parry elected to Celanese Corp. board of directors
* Parry's appointment brings Celanese's board to 11 total members, 10 of which are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations