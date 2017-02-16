Feb 16 New York Times Co :

* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors

* New York Times - nominated hays golden to stand for election as a director at its 2017 annual meeting of stockholders

* New York Times -all current directors will stand for re-election with exception of Ellen Marram and Carolyn Greenspon, who are both stepping down

* New York Times Co - Golden works in commercial underwriting at American International Group