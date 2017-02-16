Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 New York Times Co :
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
* New York Times - nominated hays golden to stand for election as a director at its 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* New York Times -all current directors will stand for re-election with exception of Ellen Marram and Carolyn Greenspon, who are both stepping down
* New York Times Co - Golden works in commercial underwriting at American International Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.