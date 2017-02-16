Russia completes first flight of new MS-21 passenger plane
MOSCOW, May 28 Russia on Sunday completed the first flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane, state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.
Feb 16 Consolidated Edison Inc :
* Con Edison reports 2016 earnings
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.95 to $4.15
* Q4 earnings per share $0.68
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 28 Russia on Sunday completed the first flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane, state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations