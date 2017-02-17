Feb 16 Huron Consulting Group Inc :

* Huron announces preliminary unaudited 2016 results and 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.21 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.40 to $2.70

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.84 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.85 to $1.15

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $726.3 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.38, revenue view $766.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Huron Consulting Group Inc says believe that longer term prospects for diversified healthcare offerings remain positive

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.30, revenue view $733.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S