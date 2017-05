Feb 16 Pinetree Capital Ltd :

* Pinetree Capital Ltd announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Pinetree Capital Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.22

* Pinetree Capital Ltd - net asset value per share - basic as at Dec. 31, 2016 $2.35 versus $9.66 as at Dec. 31, 2015