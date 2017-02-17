BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 16 Aimia Inc :
* Aimia reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenue C$689 million versus C$734.3 million
* Qtrly loss per share C$0.40
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.20
* Sees FY 2017 gross billings core business to be broadly stable at around $2.1 billion
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin core business to be around 12.0pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: