* Western announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 year-end results

* Q4 revenue C$293 million

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Western Forest Products Inc - expect near-term pricing volatility caused by uncertainty over Canada - United States softwood lumber trade dispute