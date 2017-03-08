(Corrects headline and second bullet to say Zagg reported Q4 adjusted shr loss of $0.08, not adjusted shr of $0.30; Corrects Q4 sales in fourth bullet to $114.9 mln from $401.9 mln) Zagg Inc:

* Zagg reports 2016 fourth quarter & full year results; provides 2017 outlook of $470 to $500 million in net sales

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.08

* Q4 loss per share $0.15

* Q4 sales $114.9 million versus $78.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $122.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zagg inc says Q4 gross profit was $29.9 million, or 26% of net sales, compared to $29.0 million, or 37% of net sales in 2015

* Zagg Inc says decrease in Q4 gross margin was due primarily to higher discounts and in-channel promotions on older mophie products during holiday season

* Zagg Inc sees 2017 gross margin in low to mid 30 percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: