a day ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Party City acquires Print Appeal
July 27, 2017 / 1:04 PM / a day ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Party City acquires Print Appeal

1 Min Read

(Corrects Party City format in text)

July 27 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc

* Party City acquires Print Appeal

* Party City has purchased a 60 pct interest in Print Appeal valued at $2.8 million​

* Party City has purchased a 60 pct interest in Print Appeal valued at $2.8 million​

* Party City has an agreement to purchase remaining interest over next four to five years​

* Says deal includes ‍an agreement to purchase remaining interest over next four to five years​

* ‍Has acquired a majority interest in Print Appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

