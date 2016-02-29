Feb 29 Workday Inc

* Workday announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $323.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $319.6 million

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* "looking ahead to our fiscal 2017, we are increasing our billings guidance for the first quarter to $360 million to $365 million"

* Q4 loss per share $0.42

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly subscription revenue was $261.8 million, an increase of 44% from same period last year

* Billings for fiscal 2017 are expected to be between $1.855 and $1.875 billion

* For Q1, expect subscription revenue of $277 to $278 million and total revenue of $337 to $339 million

* Subscription revenue for the year is expected to be between $1.275 and $1.285 billion

* Sees FY 2017 total revenue between $1.540 and $1.550 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $343.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S