BRIEF-M.W. Trade Q1 net profit falls to 1.4 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 29 Fiera Capital Corp
* Fiera Capital more than doubles presence in u.s. Institutional market with acquisition of Apex Capital Management
* Total consideration for Apex will be US$145 million
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive, adding 10% to 15% accretion to adjusted earnings per share within first full year post closing
* $88 million of purchase price will be paid in cash financed through new $125 million term loan and issuance of $57 million in class a subordinate voting shares
* Term loan will mature three years from closing
* Apex will become part of Fiera Capital's U.S. division
* Agreement to acquire, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Fiera US Holding inc., Apex Capital Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi)
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank would "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.